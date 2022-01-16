Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,619 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up approximately 1.2% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $439,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

BLDR stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.93. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

