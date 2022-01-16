Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,714.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BZLFY shares. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from 2,350.00 to 2,400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Bunzl stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. 62,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $40.57.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

