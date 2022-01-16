C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW opened at $108.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

