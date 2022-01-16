C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. C3.ai traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 47557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,689 shares of company stock worth $3,346,032. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 57.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at $8,501,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $3,539,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

