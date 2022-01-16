Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,016 shares during the quarter. Cabot comprises approximately 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.05% of Cabot worth $171,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 21.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Cabot by 29.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBT. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Cabot stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

