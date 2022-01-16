Caesars Entertainment, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, Truist Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 59.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

