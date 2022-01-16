California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 17,271 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.38% of Medtronic worth $646,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,099,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,284,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,436,000 after acquiring an additional 155,832 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 13,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $108.55 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.46. The company has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

