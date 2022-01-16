California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.75% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $485,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $729.33.

REGN opened at $615.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $633.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $617.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

