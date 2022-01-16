California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,973,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.59% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $375,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $83.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $79.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

