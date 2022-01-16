California Public Employees Retirement System Has $445.17 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,592,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $445,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $10,910,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

