California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 616,339 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.40% of Netflix worth $1,092,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.06.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $525.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

