Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 184 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $962,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average is $103.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $112.02.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.