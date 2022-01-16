Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $288,000 Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,806,000 after purchasing an additional 359,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,761,000 after purchasing an additional 155,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after acquiring an additional 125,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $306.98 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

