Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 25.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,342 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 73.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $240.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.13 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.56.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

