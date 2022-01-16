Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 64.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,016 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $20.91 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37.

