Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Raised to $50.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CAMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of CAMT opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.47. Camtek has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

