Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$156.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock opened at C$97.33 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$82.12 and a 12 month high of C$100.00. The stock has a market cap of C$90.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.1700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.