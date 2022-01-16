Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Sells C$217,055.40 in Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

TSE:CWB opened at C$39.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.63. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$28.18 and a 52-week high of C$41.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWB. Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.92.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

