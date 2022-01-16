CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Down 80.7% in December

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the December 15th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CVVUF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,405. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

