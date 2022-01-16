Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of CSTR opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,902,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

