Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report $62.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.30 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $64.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $270.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.20 million to $274.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $305.50 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $320.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSII. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $19.18 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $777.75 million, a P/E ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

