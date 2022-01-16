Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 151.8% from the December 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CABGY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 69,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CABGY shares. HSBC cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

