Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 202.6% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CRRFY remained flat at $$4.05 during trading on Friday. 83,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRRFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

