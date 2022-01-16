Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWQXF shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Castellum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$24.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.