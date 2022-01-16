Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

CSTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CSTL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 265,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,502. The firm has a market cap of $928.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.29. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $157,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,952. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

