Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $230.00 at Citigroup

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Shares of CAT opened at $228.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.91 and its 200 day moving average is $206.23. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $179.34 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 42,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

