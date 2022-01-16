CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

NYSE CBZ opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 884.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CBIZ by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

