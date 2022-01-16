CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Amundi acquired a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CDW by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after acquiring an additional 892,876 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after buying an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 11.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,286,000 after buying an additional 235,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 23.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,181,000 after buying an additional 203,991 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW opened at $191.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.