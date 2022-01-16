CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.72 Million

Brokerages predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce sales of $85.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $88.34 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $82.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $316.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.70 million to $318.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $356.26 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $357.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $79.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CECE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ CECE opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 9,687 shares of company stock valued at $58,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,071,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.2% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 107,319 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 22.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 732,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

