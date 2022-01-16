Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, November 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Centogene by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of Centogene stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Centogene has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.49). Centogene had a negative return on equity of 56.32% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centogene will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

