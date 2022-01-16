Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

LEU opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.32 million, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 2.44.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $687,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,590 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 598.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 231.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.