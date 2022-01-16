Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

IPSC stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $727,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $605,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

