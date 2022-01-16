Charles Schwab (SCHW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Charles Schwab to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCHW opened at $95.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average is $77.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,185,428 shares of company stock valued at $97,611,276 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.28.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

