Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:REFI)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s (NASDAQ:REFI) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 17th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

REFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI opened at $18.28 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

