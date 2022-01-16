China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 76000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67.

China Education Resources Company Profile (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

