China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,645,700 shares, an increase of 240.6% from the December 15th total of 1,364,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46,457.0 days.

CHOLF opened at $0.89 on Friday. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

