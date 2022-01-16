China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:CHPXY remained flat at $$11.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $16.03.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

