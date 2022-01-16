China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of China Southern Airlines stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.46.
China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
China Southern Airlines Company Profile
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
