China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 115.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.