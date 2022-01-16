Christine M. Mccarthy Sells 10,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.33 and its 200 day moving average is $168.88. The firm has a market cap of $276.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 125.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 37,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

