CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,563 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in CI Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 126,920 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 50.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 24,166.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in CI Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CI Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after buying an additional 127,063 shares during the period. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIXX opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

