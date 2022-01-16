Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.70

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. VTB Capital initiated coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cian Plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Cian Company Profile (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

