CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,274 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.