CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 368 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dover by 19.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 89.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV stock opened at $178.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day moving average of $168.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

