CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Truist started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.55.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $306.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.21 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

