CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,927 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,914,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

SA stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.40 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

