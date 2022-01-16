CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.90 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,836 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 15.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 28.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $186.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.41.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

