CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 89.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,043.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,034.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,083.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

