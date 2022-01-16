CIBC Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$30.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. ATB Capital reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE WTE opened at C$28.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of C$15.96 and a 52-week high of C$28.90.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$86.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

