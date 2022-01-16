Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,658,000 after buying an additional 93,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.38. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

