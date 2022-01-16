Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Price Target Cut to 30.00

Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from 50.00 to 30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cineworld Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineworld Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Cineworld Group stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. Cineworld Group has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.77.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

